ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man who allegedly claimed he was a “German Foreign Service Agent” during a traffic stop in Roseville has been arrested after deputies discovered a ghost gun and parts in his vehicle.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says, early Saturday morning, a deputy pulled over a driver along westbound Interstate 80 at Douglas Boulevard.
Exactly what prompted the traffic stop was not disclosed, but the driver was identified as 32-year-old Rocklin resident Vincent Brown.
For some reason, Brown allegedly told deputies that he was a German Foreign Service Agent. Deputies later found a gold badge with the words "Private Security" printed on it, but nothing else that proved he was a foreign agent.
Instead, deputies say they found several weapons in his car – including a loaded handgun, a revolver, and an illegal unregistered AR-15 pistol “ghost gun.” The AR-15 had two high-capacity magazines loaded with armor-piercing rounds, deputies say.
Another ghost gun, a handgun with some modifications that deputies say made it into an assault weapon, was among the other items found in Brown's car. Further, the car had a license plate belonging to someone else's vehicle.
Brown was taken into custody and booked in Placer County Jail. He’s facing numerous weapon possession as well as impersonating a peace officer charges.