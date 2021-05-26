SAN JOSE (CBS13) – More information is coming out about Samuel Cassidy, the suspect who died in a San Jose mass shooting that killed nine others.

Some of the people closest to Cassidy shed some light on the man who police say also injured several others in Wednesday’s shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority light rail yard before killing himself.

The violence was not surprising for Cassidy’s ex-wife Cecilia Nelms, who says he would tell her he wanted to kill people at work, but she adds “I never believed him, and it never happened. Until now.”

A neighbors’ doorbell camera shows the 57-year-old suspect leaving his house moments before opening fire at the railyard.

“Our hearts pain for the families and the coworkers because we know they are feeling deeply this loss of their loved ones and friends,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in a news conference Wednesday.

As police were responding to the shooting eight miles away, the San Jose Fire Department was responding to Cassidy’s home where smoke could be seen. Police suspect arson.

“They encountered very heavy fire conditions,” said Jeff Fielding with the fire department. “There’s very heavy damage throughout the house.”

Hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found inside the home on Angmar Court.

We’ve also learned Cassidy’s ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order against him back in 2009. She alleged Cassidy had major mood swings that would get worse when he drank alcohol.

Police will continue to have an active presence here at the home of the suspect until the investigation is complete.

Santa Clara officials identified eight victims killed in the shooting. They are:

Paul Delacruz Megia, 42

Taptejdeep Singh, 42

Adrian Balleza, 29

Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35

Timothy Michael Romo, 49

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40

Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63

Lars Kepler Lane, 63