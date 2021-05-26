(CBS Local)- Mark your calendars SEC fans. CBS Sports announced its schedule of games for the 2021 college football season with three matchups already selected as the SEC Game of the Week, highlighted by Alabama visiting Florida in an SEC Championship Game rematch from last season. The 2021 SEC on CBS schedule has 15 total games including the SEC Championship set for Saturday, December 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Coverage of the conference begins on September 18 when the Crimson Tide meet the Florida Gators in the swamp in Gainesville for a rematch of last year’s conference title game. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time with the broadcast team of Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jamie Erdahl returning to bring fans all the action.

The two other matchups that have been announced are the Georgia vs. Florida rivalry game, set for October 30, and Missouri at Arkansas on Friday, November 26 as part of a post-Thanksgiving doubleheader on the network. Other matchups for the SEC Game of the Week will be announced six-to-12 days before during the course of the season.

CBS’ coverage of the 2021 college football season begins on September 11 with Air Force taking on Navy on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. All three Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy games will air on CBS this year with Army vs. Air Force set for November 6 followed by the traditional Army-Navy game on December 11.

The season of college football on CBS wraps up on New Year’s Eve when the network broadcasts the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

CBS Sports Digital will have additional college football coverage throughout the season across its various platforms. Coverage of all of the SEC on CBS games will be available on CBS Television Network and streaming live on Paramount+.

The full slate of games and game times are listed below, all times are Eastern.