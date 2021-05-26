STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a man accused of carjacking and threatening a driver with a bat after a collision outside a Stockton gas station.
In video you'll see only on CBS13, a 65-year-old driver was backing out of a gas station parking lot when he hit a van parked near the front door. Another man Stockton police identified as Donald Murphy, 58, first approaches the passenger side window then goes to his van where he's seen pulling out a bat.
Murphy begins following the passenger who got out of the car before the driver did. Minutes later, without warning, Murphy smacks the man in the face nearly knocking him to the ground.
“Right here in public, right here in the corner in front of everyone, it’s crazy, it’s scary,” said Sophia Garcia.
The person hit appears to try to avoid Murphy when Murphy apparently calls a friend and has them drive away his van while he steals the man’s car. But it’s what Murphy did after that has people shaking their heads.
The accused suspect returns to the gas station and appears to yell and harass the man.
It's a wild incident even Gregorio Garcia can't believe.
“What’s the point of that,” said Garcia.
Garcia often visits the gas station and can’t imagine being in the man’s situation.
“It’s not right,” Garcia said.
Stockton police arrived shortly after and were able to track down and arrest the suspect.
"For another person to slap me or take a vehicle of mine, I wouldn't know what to do," Garcia said.
Murphy was arrested and charged with carjacking.