SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A van drove through an intersection and crashed into a light rail in downtown Sacramento on Wednesday.
According to Sacramento Regional Transit, no one was injured in the crash, which saw the train derail from the tracks in the area of 10th and O streets. The train came to a crashing halt when it collided with a median wall.
Delays are expected for a few hours, and Regional Transit said a bus bridge would be in effect during that time between 13th Street and Cathedral Square stations.

Rider Alert: Delays on all light rail lines due to accident at 10th and O Streets in downtown Sacramento. A bus bridge is in effect between 13th Street and Cathedral Square Stations.
The van sustained heavy damage to the front end.