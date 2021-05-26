COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News, Sacramento Regional Transit

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A van drove through an intersection and crashed into a light rail in downtown Sacramento on Wednesday.

According to Sacramento Regional Transit, no one was injured in the crash, which saw the train derail from the tracks in the area of 10th and O streets. The train came to a crashing halt when it collided with a median wall.

Delays are expected for a few hours, and Regional Transit said a bus bridge would be in effect during that time between 13th Street and Cathedral Square stations.

The van sustained heavy damage to the front end.