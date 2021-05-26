GALT (CBS13) — Vector control officials say the first dead birds of the season with West Nile virus have been confirmed in the Sacramento region.
On Wednesday, Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District officials announced that three nesting Scrub Jays that were found dead in the Galt area tested positive for West Nile.READ MORE: 9 Dead In San Jose Mass Shooting, Including Suspect
Crows, jays and magpies are particularly susceptible to the virus, officials say.
Officials say the case is a good reminder for people that the virus is present.READ MORE: Bear Struck, Killed By Car On Highway 113 After Sighting Reported At UC Davis Campus
“Finding the first indication of West Nile activity is always significant because it provides an early warning,” said Gary Goodman, vector control’s district manager.
Neighboring San Joaquin County also reported a positive West Nile virus bird a little over a week ago.MORE NEWS: Why Some Child Predators May Get Reduced Probation – And May Never Have To Complete Treatment
People who come across dead birds are urged to not touch them and instead contact the California Department of Public Health Hotline at (877) 968-2473.