LOS ANGELES (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to talk about a new effort to get more Californians vaccinated for COVID-19.
Officials say, as of Thursday, more than 36 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have already been administered in California. This means more than half of Californians have now received at least one dose.
Still, public health leaders remain concerned about groups who are either having trouble accessing the vaccine or are hesitant to even get the shot.
The effort being announced Thursday aims to address those concerns – and hopefully encourage more people to get vaccinated.
Other states, like Ohio, have started a “vaccine lottery” where people who get vaccinated for COVID-19 have a chance at winning $1 million. Ohio announced its first $1 million winner on Thursday.
Young people who get vaccinated, instead of a $1 million prize, have a shot at winning a full college scholarship in Ohio’s lottery.
New York and Maryland have also created COVID-19 vaccine lotteries to try and entice more people to get vaccinated.
Watch Newsom’s press conference live starting at 2 p.m. on CBS13.com or through the CBS Sacramento app.