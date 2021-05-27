TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Turlock man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Modesto last weekend that grazed a man’s head.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says, back on May 23, deputies responded to the intersection of W. Hatch Road and Cascade Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.
At the scene, a man who had suffered a grazing gunshot wound to the right side of his head was found. The man was rushed to the hospital and detectives went to work to try and identify the suspect.
Soon, with the help of video surveillance of a nearby business, detectives identified the suspect and his vehicle.
On Wednesday, deputies spotted the suspect driving near Herndon Avenue and Evans Road in Ceres. The suspect – identified as 28-year-old Turlock resident Michael Arrizon – was pulled over and taken into custody without incident.
Deputies say the gun believed to have been used in Sunday’s shooting was also recovered in the traffic stop.
Arrizon has been booked into jail on attempted murder charges.
Detectives have not detailed any possible motive for the shooting.