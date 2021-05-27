PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A Placerville woman’s wedding rings were stolen one year after her husband’s tragic death.

“My husband passed away here at my house on the property,” said Lainey Lord, whose husband, Jason, was riding in the passenger seat of a UTV when it flipped over and he was killed.

“He was crushed underneath the UTV. I was just trying to do everything I could trying to get my husband out from underneath it trying to start CPR as soon as possible,” she said.

Lord was left with three rings from her husband, but back in April, they were stolen out of her car.

“Those were the only things left that I had of my husband. They weren’t replaceable at all. I was devastated. I called the police right away,” said Lord who says immediately, El Dorado County Sheriff’s started working on the case.

“It was a theft of a purse out of a car. The victim of the theft had her wedding rings in her purse,” said Sgt. Eric Palmberg with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect also stole Lord’s credit cards, which deputies were able to track down.

“We responded to one of the businesses where the victim’s stolen credit cards were used. We had video surveillance that led to the license plate of the suspect,” said Palmberg.

Agencies in Roseville, Folsom, and Sacramento helped track down the suspect, 45-year-old Melissa Corallino-Tschanz. She was arrested and the rings were returned.

“It’s not only rewarding for the victim it’s rewarding for us to know we’re making a difference,” said Sgt. Palmberg.

“Two days before the anniversary of my husband’s passing I got a call from the El Dorado County Sheriffs,” said Lord.

He says she knows her husband helped to find the rings.

“Joy knowing that my husband was there in giving my rings back,” said Lord.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department was able to track down Corallino-Tschanz because she had been arrested by the Sacramento County Probation office on unrelated charges.

It’s unclear what charges the sheriff’s office will file for the stolen purse.