ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for any other possible victims of a man suspected of fondling himself in front of women to come forward.
Roseville police say they have already identified and arrested the suspect, but their investigation is continuing.
The man, whose name has not been released, is suspected of performing the lewd acts in front of women shopping at local stores. Exactly at which stores the alleged incidents took place has also not been disclosed.
Investigators note that the man usually wore similar clothing in the incidents. Surveillance photos of the suspect have been posted to the police department's Facebook page.
Anyone who believes they were also a victim of the man is urged to contact detectives at KNakamura@roseville.ca.us.