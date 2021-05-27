SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — Deputies have reunited a widow with the wedding rings that were stolen when her purse was snatched from her job in Shingle Springs last month.
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office says Lainey Lord's purse was stolen back on April 23.
Inside Lord’s purse were the wedding rings – which, as deputies learned, were of particular importance due to her husband having died in a car crash last year.
Lord's stolen credit cards were also used at several businesses around El Dorado and Sacramento counties, detectives say. However, surveillance video from one of those businesses helped detectives identify a suspect's license plate.
Soon, with the help of several other local agencies, detectives identified the suspect. Law enforcement officers later stopped the suspect in a different county for a stolen vehicle investigation.
Lord’s rings were recovered when they arrested the suspect, deputies say.
Last week, deputies returned Lord's rings – nearly one year to the day of her husband's death.
The suspect, 45-year-old Melissa Dawn Corallino-Tschanz, is facing numerous charges.