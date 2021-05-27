STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — At least one person has died after a crash involving several vehicles west of Modesto on Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. along Highway 132, near Texas Road.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears two semi-trucks and a sedan were involved.
One person has died in the crash, California Highway Patrol confirms.
Drivers should expect significant traffic if heading through the area.