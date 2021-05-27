COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:CHP, stanislaus county

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — At least one person has died after a crash involving several vehicles west of Modesto on Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. along Highway 132, near Texas Road.

READ MORE: Man, 28, Accused Of Attempted Murder In Modesto Shooting Where Victim’s Head Was Grazed By Bullet

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears two semi-trucks and a sedan were involved.

READ MORE: Who Is Samuel Cassidy, Gunman In San Jose Rail Yard Mass Shooting?

One person has died in the crash, California Highway Patrol confirms.

No other details have been released.

MORE NEWS: 'It's Insane': Child Costs Limit Growing Families, But What If Government Paid To Have Babies?

Drivers should expect significant traffic if heading through the area.