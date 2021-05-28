SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that has left one person dead in North Sacramento late Friday morning.
The incident happened a little after 10:30 a.m. along the 2200 block of Cantalier Street, near Arden Way.
Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear.
Officers confirm that one person has died in the stabbing.
No other information has been released at this point.