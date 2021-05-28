SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The City of Sacramento will open two cooling centers on Monday as temperatures in the valley are projected to reach as high as 108 degrees on Memorial Day.
The Hagginwood Community Center at 3271 Marysville Blvd. and Hart Senior Center at 915 27th St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 31.
“Our obligation as a city is to provide a safe space for vulnerable people to get relief from extreme heat or cold,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. “With a forecast well into the triple digits for Monday, I applaud our City staff for moving quickly and proactively.”
According to the National Weather Service, the Sacramento Valley could see its first 100-degree day of the year as early as Sunday with Monday and Tuesday expected to be even hotter. Overnight lows are expected to be relatively mild during this period, contributing to the daily high.
“We are monitoring the weather and working closely with our community center and parks staff to prepare for the heat,” said Jeanelle Gottlob, program manager for the City’s Office of Emergency Management. “City staff is on standby through the holiday weekend to prepare and adapt should extended operations be needed.”
Face masks or coverings will be required for entry to the cooling centers. Masks will be provided to those who show up without one.
The City also said water splash pads at a dozen parks will be open Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They are listed below:
- Magnolia Park – 251 Greg Thatch Circle
- Witter Ranch Park – 3795 Saintsbury Drive
- Golden Poppy Park – 5765 Tres Pieza Drive
- Valley Oak Park – 2780 Mabry Drive
- Wild Rose Park – 5200 Kanksakee Drive
- Natomas Regional Park – 4989 Natomas Blvd.
- Jefferson – 1990 Roma Court
- Shasta – 7407 Imagination Parkway
- McClatchy – 3500 5th Ave.
- Oki – 2715 Wisseman Drive
- Artivio Guerrero Park – 6000 61st St.
- Muir Park – 1515 C St.
Admission will be $2 for youth and $4 for adults.