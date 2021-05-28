ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A child was hurt after a device caught fire at an Elk Grove home late Friday morning.
The incident happened at a residence near Calvine and Sheldon roads.
Cosumnes Fire Department crews responded to the scene and for an initial report of a structure fire.
Firefighters soon found that some sort of device had caught fire and injured a child.
The fire was brought under control and the child has been taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
No other information has been released at this point.