CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after a bicyclist who was reportedly holding onto the back of a pickup truck died after crashing off the road in Carmichael Thursday night.
California Highway Patrol says, around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of Manzanita Avenue and Moldrow Drive.
Officers found that a 19-year-old Sacramento man had crashed his bicycle off the side of the road and into a tree. Witnesses said the rider had been holding onto the back of a pickup truck and then let go, sending him off at around 40 mph.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, officers say.
It's unclear what happened to the pickup truck that was reportedly involved.
Investigators say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were factors.