FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – To understand what makes Colonial so special, look no further than two famous Fort Worthians.

Club founder Marvin Leonard and the record five-time champion in the tournament Ben Hogan made it all possible. Their incredible bond is now seen thru the eyes of Marvin’s daughter Marty Leonard and Ben’s great niece and chairperson of the Ben Hogan Foundation….Lisa Scott.

Marty Leonard says “Daddy took to him and Ben took to Daddy as well”. Lisa Scott says “they had a really special relationship and I do think it was fatherly”. Ben Hogan lost his father at age 9. As a caddy, he had a dream of being a pro golfer when he met Leonard… a successful business man. It was Marvin who helped Ben’s dream come true.

Scott admits “Marvin Loaned gave him money when he was on the tour and didn’t have enough”.

Marty’s response is “I think Hogan would’ve made it. He was too much of a perfectionist not to have made it on his own. He probably would”.

Hogan paid Leonard back by Becoming one of the all time greats which brought major prestige to his mentor’s tournament…hence the moniker Hogan’s alley ….and the statue that sits at the entrance. Hogan’s great niece says “he loved the game and wanted to bring more to it than he took from it”.

Case in point, the second Ben Hogan learning center in Fort Worth, which just opened. What will never be closed is the connection between two men without whom the longest running tournament at one site on the pga tour….75 years and counting….would not be possible.

Marty Leonard explains…”his book that he gave my dad….My daddy’s instructional book. In it, he says to Marvin Leonard…the best friend I will ever have. If my father had lived, I would’ve wanted him to be just like you. That says it all”.