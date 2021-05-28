PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A grass fire near Loomis prompted one apartment complex to evacuate early Friday afternoon.
The fire started in the area of Brace Road, near Sierra College Boulevard.
Firefighters responded to the scene and an evacuation warning was sent out for the immediate area. Placer County deputies also evacuated the Sierra Meadows Apartments along Starlight Lane.
Forward progress of the fire has since been stopped. The fire was contained to about 1 acre.
Expect fire crews to remain at the scene through the early afternoon for mop-up work.
Exactly started the fire is under investigation.