AUBURN (CBS13) – Another California man has been arrested and charged with violence at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection.

A media release from the US Attorney’s office said Sean Michael McHugh, from Auburn, sprayed officers with a chemical and pushed a metal sign into them.

McHugh’s family did not want to talk to CBS13, but neighbors had mixed reactions. Many were surprised he had traveled so far.

Samantha Strong, who lives across the street, was not aware of his alleged involvement in the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

“We’ve known him since we moved here and he’s very nice. I have nothing bad to say. He did electrical work in our house,” she said.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s office paint a different picture. They released photos they said show McHugh at the insurrection shouting into a bullhorn. According to court documents, McHugh was caught on police body camera spraying officers with an unknown yellow chemical spray. He also pushed a metal sign into a line of officers while shouting at them.

“That’s not right. It’s not right,” said Maeve Hassett.

Hassett lives nearby and said she’s disturbed by the violence that happened in January.

“This undercurrent of division happens in families, happens in neighborhoods and I wish it wasn’t so,” she said.

McHugh faces federal charges, including assault on law enforcement with a deadly weapon, obstruction of justice and physical violence on Capitol grounds.

McHugh is the fourth person from the Sacramento area to be arrested in connection to the Capitol insurrection.

“I think this whole thing is a big overreaction. I think it’s political,” said Jane Newton, a family friend.

Newton said she’s skeptical about the charges.

“They’ve got support. I could almost guarantee the town of Auburn will support the family,” Newton said.

This would not be McHugh’s first encounter with law enforcement. According to an article by Gold Country Media in 2010, McHugh was sentenced for felony rape involving a minor.

Sacramento County jail records from Friday night said McHugh was still in custody. According to federal data, there have been more than 400 arrests so far in connection to the U.S. Capitol insurrection.