STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – After consulting with the family of Laci Peterson, prosecutors will not pursue the death penalty for convicted killer Scott Peterson after his sentence in the 2002 murder case was overturned last summer, court documents confirmed on Friday.
Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager filed the paperwork on Friday.
The documents read, in part, “While the family of Laci and Conner believe there is no doubt that defendant is guilty of these crimes and that his conduct warrants the death penalty, the family has decided this process is simply too painful to endure once again.”
In 2005, Peterson was convicted of the murder of his pregnant wife Laci and their unborn child Conner. The California Supreme Court threw out his death sentence last August, blaming a judge error at trial.
That dropped his sentence to life in prison, giving prosecutors a chance to go for the death penalty again in the sentencing phase.
But a second outstanding issue means Scott Peterson could get an entirely new trial because a juror failed to disclose she was a crime victim.
But a second outstanding issue means Scott Peterson could get an entirely new trial because a juror failed to disclose she was a crime victim.

No decision has been made on that, just yet.
In early May, Peterson’s sister-in-law Janey Peterson told CBS13 she had evidence that would exonerate him. says Modesto police ignored a handful of tips and leads in this case, including a burglary across the street from Scott and Laci’s home.