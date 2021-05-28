COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:heatwave, summer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The unofficial start of summer is going to feel a whole lot like mid-summer, weather forecasters say.

An Excessive Heat Watch is going into effect Memorial Day weekend for the Sacramento Valley – with the region expected to see 100-degree days earlier than usual.

READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will The First Monthly Check Arrive?

READ MORE: 4.2-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Lake Tahoe

NWS Sacramento says valley highs could flirt with 100 by Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the hottest days, though, with valley highs expected between 100 to 108. Overnight lows are expected to be relatively mild, contributing to the daily high.

Forecasters say it will be Northern California’s first widespread triple-digit heatwave, with the heat expected to continue through the middle of next week.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Update: Is A Fourth Relief Payment Coming?

According to NWS, the valley typically doesn’t reach 100-degree highs until early to mid-June. Sacramento usually sees its first 100-degree day on June 18.