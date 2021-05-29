SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The unofficial start of summer is going to feel a whole lot like mid-summer, weather forecasters say.

An Excessive Heat Watch is going into effect Memorial Day weekend for the Sacramento Valley – with the region expected to see 100-degree days earlier than usual.

⚠️ An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for the Valley, foothills & portions of the Delta Sunday through Tuesday. High temperatures will soar into the upper 90s to near 108°. Pay special attention to sensitive groups such as the elderly and young children! #cawx pic.twitter.com/knUIzJ4xDc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 27, 2021

NWS Sacramento says valley highs could flirt with 100 by Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the hottest days, though, with valley highs expected between 100 to 108. Overnight lows are expected to be relatively mild, contributing to the daily high.

Forecasters say it will be Northern California’s first widespread triple-digit heatwave, with the heat expected to continue through the middle of next week.

⚠️ #California is expecting significant heat for #MemorialDayWeekend and into early next week as highs soar into the upper 90s to around 108°. Make sure to practice heat safety by staying hydrated, finding shade, and taking breaks. Learn more at https://t.co/Nrs28JrJmh pic.twitter.com/f5bMKUs23q — CA Public Health (@CAPublicHealth) May 29, 2021

The California Department of Public Health is warning that the high heat will bring a greater risk for heat stress or illness in people and animals. It is advised to drink a lot of water, stay indoors between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in air-conditioned buildings, if possible.

According to NWS, the valley typically doesn’t reach 100-degree highs until early to mid-June. Sacramento usually sees its first 100-degree day on June 18.