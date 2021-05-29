COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:heatwave, summer

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The unofficial start of summer is going to feel a whole lot like mid-summer, weather forecasters say.

An Excessive Heat Watch is going into effect Memorial Day weekend for the Sacramento Valley – with the region expected to see 100-degree days earlier than usual.

NWS Sacramento says valley highs could flirt with 100 by Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the hottest days, though, with valley highs expected between 100 to 108. Overnight lows are expected to be relatively mild, contributing to the daily high.

Forecasters say it will be Northern California’s first widespread triple-digit heatwave, with the heat expected to continue through the middle of next week.

The California Department of Public Health is warning that the high heat will bring a greater risk for heat stress or illness in people and animals. It is advised to drink a lot of water, stay indoors between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and in air-conditioned buildings, if possible.

According to NWS, the valley typically doesn’t reach 100-degree highs until early to mid-June. Sacramento usually sees its first 100-degree day on June 18.