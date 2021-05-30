STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are investigating two separate shootings that each left a man hospitalized this weekend, the police department said on Sunday.
The first shooting happened just after 3 p.m. along Country Club Boulevard. Investigators said the victim, a 41-year-old man was involved in an argument with the suspect – who was only described as a 23-year-old white man.
Stockton police said the suspect shot the victim during the argument, which left the 41-year-old with injuries described as non-life-threatening. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The suspect has not yet been arrested.
Just after 10:30 p.m., officers received reports of a separate shooting that occurred along East Hammer Lane. Stockton police said a 37-year-old man was found at the scene with a single gunshot wound.
Authorities are searching for a suspect described as a white man in his 70s.
Stockton police said the victim was taken to the hospital. His injuries were also non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.