By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police are investigating two separate shootings that each left a man hospitalized this weekend, the police department said on Sunday.

The first shooting happened just after 3 p.m. along Country Club Boulevard. Investigators said the victim, a 41-year-old man was involved in an argument with the suspect – who was only described as a 23-year-old white man.

Stockton police said the suspect shot the victim during the argument, which left the 41-year-old with injuries described as non-life-threatening. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect has not yet been arrested.

Just after 10:30 p.m., officers received reports of a separate shooting that occurred along East Hammer Lane. Stockton police said a 37-year-old man was found at the scene with a single gunshot wound.

Authorities are searching for a suspect described as a white man in his 70s.

Stockton police said the victim was taken to the hospital. His injuries were also non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.