SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Forward progress has been stopped on a 21-acre vegetation fire in the American River Parkway, the Sacramento Fire Department said on Sunday.
The fire department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but a man has been detained for questioning.
Around three alarms worth of equipment were used in the firefight and ongoing efforts to extinguish the blaze, which was in the Lower American RIver Parkway, officials said.
A large plume of smoke could be seen in the sky above the area.
Photos released by Metro Fire show how close the fire was to structures in the area. View the photos below.