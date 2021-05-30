DENAIR (CBS13) – Three people, including two young boys, died overnight in a house fire in Denair, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said on Sunday.
The victims were all male – ages 3, 8 and 25. Crews responded to the fire at around 1:45 a.m. along Fresno Avenue.READ MORE: 2 Men Hospitalized In Saturday Shootings In Stockton
According to the sheriff’s office, first responders learned the three victims were trapped inside the home, which was heavily involved in flames. The Denair Fire Department said crews were able to make entry to part of the home, but had to retreat due to heavy fire and a collapsing roof.
Once the fire was extinguished, the three were still unaccounted for, but the sheriff’s office said multiple crews eventually located the remains of the victims.READ MORE: Wildfire Risk Soars Along With California Temperatures
The identities of the victims will be released once the next of kin has been notified. The relationship between the three victims has also not yet been confirmed.
Investigators on Sunday said no crime is suspected in the fatal fire at this time, and it has been deemed an unfortunate accident. Though, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The 8-year-old boy was later confirmed to be a student of the Denair Unified School District. Terry Metzger, superintendent of the district, issued a statement, reading:MORE NEWS: Forward Progress Stopped On American River Parkway Fire
The entire Denair Unified family is mourning the loss of three lives in a house fire early this morning, including one of our Denair Elementary Charter Academy students. Denair is a tight-knit community and school administrators are currently reaching out to staff and families. We are arranging for on-site grief counseling for adults and children next week. Details will be communicated on Tuesday.