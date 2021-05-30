STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody after an alleged domestic violence incident in Stockton on Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies responded at around 4:30 p.m. to the 2700 block of Michigan Avenue, where a woman at a residence claimed her husband was armed, was hitting her and had been holding her at the home against her will for some time, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators said the woman was eventually able to get out of the home and call for help at a nearby store.
According to the sheriff's office, a representative with the victim/witness unit responded to help the woman, but she refused when offered a place to stay. She said she didn't want to do that and returned home.
Deputies attempted to contact the woman again when she made it home, but they said she was not forthcoming.
Not long after, investigators determined the suspect’s vehicle was hidden behind the property and he may have also been inside the home.
The sheriff's office said multiple resources, inlcuding a SWAT team, were called to the scene. Eventually, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.
He was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, where he faces charges of domestic violence, making criminal threats and false imprisonment. His name was not released.