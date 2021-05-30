SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Fire Department on Sunday said a person who was underwater in the American River for several minutes was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The water rescue happened just after 6 p.m. near North 7th Street.READ MORE: Man, 2 Young Boys Die In Overnight House Fire In Denair
The fire department said community members removed the individual, who was only described as male, from the water and performed CPR.READ MORE: 2 Men Hospitalized In Saturday Shootings In Stockton
Firefighters continued life-saving efforts as the person was transported to the hospital
As of 7:45 p.m., the condition of the patient was still critical, officials said.MORE NEWS: Wildfire Risk Soars Along With California Temperatures
CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.