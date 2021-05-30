COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMGladiator
    10:01 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMRoseville Auto Mall Sports Sunday
    12:00 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:american river, Sacramento News, Water Rescue

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Fire Department on Sunday said a person who was underwater in the American River for several minutes was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The water rescue happened just after 6 p.m. near North 7th Street.

READ MORE: Man, 2 Young Boys Die In Overnight House Fire In Denair

The fire department said community members removed the individual, who was only described as male, from the water and performed CPR.

READ MORE: 2 Men Hospitalized In Saturday Shootings In Stockton

Firefighters continued life-saving efforts as the person was transported to the hospital

As of 7:45 p.m., the condition of the patient was still critical, officials said.

MORE NEWS: Wildfire Risk Soars Along With California Temperatures

CBS13 will bring you more updates as they become available.