By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News, Sacramento Shooting

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in South Sacramento on Sunday night.

The department said the man was shot along the 5100 block of Scarborough Way.

Information regarding the circumstances of the shooting and details regarding his condition was not available

A police presence was on the scene as of 10:30 p.m.

More details to come.