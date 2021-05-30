SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in South Sacramento on Sunday night.
The department said the man was shot along the 5100 block of Scarborough Way.READ MORE: Man Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident In Stockton
Information regarding the circumstances of the shooting and details regarding his condition was not availableREAD MORE: 'It's A Hard Loss, Three At One Time': Man, 2 Young Boys Die In Overnight House Fire In Denair
A police presence was on the scene as of 10:30 p.m.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Crowds Took To The River On First 100-Degree Day Of The Year
More details to come.