STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rob a man then assaulting him, the Stockton Police Department said on Sunday.
The incident happened just before 8:30 a.m. on Sunday along West March Lane.
Investigators said the victim was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect, who was only described as a white man, confronted him and demanded the victim's property.
The suspect allegedly broke the victim’s car window and that’s when he hit him with a baseball bat, resulting in minor injuries, police said.
Stockton police said the suspect then took off without the victim's property.
No further information was available.