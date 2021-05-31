SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The person who was underwater in the American River for several minutes before being pulled out has died, the Sacramento Fire Department says.
The water rescue happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday near North 7th Street.READ MORE: 1 Person Displaced After Early Morning Garage Fire At Arden Arcade Home
The fire department said community members removed the individual, who was only described as male, from the water and performed CPR.READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed In South Sacramento; Search On For Suspect
Firefighters continued life-saving efforts as the person was transported to the hospital
Later Sunday night, the fire department announced that the person had died.MORE NEWS: 'It's A Hard Loss, Three At One Time': Man, 2 Young Boys Die In Overnight House Fire In Denair
No other details about the person have been released at this point.