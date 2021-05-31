COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:american river, Sacramento News, Water Rescue

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The person who was underwater in the American River for several minutes before being pulled out has died, the Sacramento Fire Department says.

The water rescue happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday near North 7th Street.

READ MORE: 1 Person Displaced After Early Morning Garage Fire At Arden Arcade Home

The fire department said community members removed the individual, who was only described as male, from the water and performed CPR.

READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed In South Sacramento; Search On For Suspect

Firefighters continued life-saving efforts as the person was transported to the hospital

Later Sunday night, the fire department announced that the person had died.

MORE NEWS: 'It's A Hard Loss, Three At One Time': Man, 2 Young Boys Die In Overnight House Fire In Denair

No other details about the person have been released at this point.