STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A Citrus Heights woman was killed in a head-on crash along Highway 4 in far eastern Stanislaus County over the weekend.
California Highway Patrol says, just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported crash along the highway near Dunton Road about 10 miles west of Copperopolis. Officers found that a sedan had crashed head-on in a pickup truck.
Witnesses who were behind the sedan said the driver was weaving back and forth over the yellow lines before the crash.
The sedan driver was killed in the crash, officers say. Her name has not been released, but she was identified as a 43-year-old Citrus Heights resident.
It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, officers say.