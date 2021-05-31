NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are battling an active vegetation fire in a rural area of Nevada County early Monday afternoon.
The fire is burning in the area of Black Road in Big Oak Valley, according to the Smartsville Fire Protection District.
Exactly how large the fire is at this point is unclear, but a smoke plume can be seen.
The area is sparsely populated, but any residents are being urged to be prepared to evacuate.
Updates to follow.