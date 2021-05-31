COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento Fire Department, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A motorhome fire in Sacramento sent up thick, black smoke on Monday.

Just after 4 p.m., a motorhome fire near Silver Eagle Road and Western Avenue caught fire. The fire spread to grass nearby. The fire was quickly contained by firefighters, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The motorhome fire was extinguished with no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

