By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — An Arden Arcade home was damaged after a garage fire spread to the attic early Monday morning.

The fire appears to have stared inside a detached garage of a home along Rainbow Avenue.

Firefighters say the flames spread from the garage to an attic and caused significant damage to the home. The gas meter of the home was also on fire when crews got to the scene.

Crews got the flames under control, but one person has been displaced.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.