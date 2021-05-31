STOCKTON (CBS13) — A DUI suspect has been arrested after a crash that left one person dead in Stockton late Sunday night.
Stockton police say the crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. near Harding Way and Pershing Avenue.
Officers found that two cars had been involved in a crash.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but one driver had to be rushed to the hospital. That driver was later pronounced dead, police say.
The other driver, identified as 29-year-old Ashley Nauta, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
No other details about the driver who died have been released.