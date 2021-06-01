SONORA (CBS13) — Authorities say a fire that prompted some evacuations in Sonora over the weekend looks like it was possibly caused by someone who didn’t dispose of BBQ ashes properly.
Sonora police say, around noon Sunday, first responders were called to a reported fire behind a home along the 500 block of Highway 49. Officers who got to the scene first found that a fire was burning in an open field – and the flames were headed towards Dane Lane.
Officers went to work evacuating nearby homes and started traffic control in the area.
Firefighters from Sonora, Cal Fire and Tuolumne County responded to the scene and were able to contain the flames to a half an acre.
Exactly what caused the fire is still being investigated, but Sonora police say improper disposal of ashes from a BBQ appears to be to blame.
No injuries were reported, Sonora police say.