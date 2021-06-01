TRACY (CBS13) — A has been found dead after a fire at a Tracy early Monday morning, authorities say.
South San Joaquin County Fire Authority crews, along with units from South County Fire and Tracy police, responded to the scene along the 2000 block of Vivian Court just after 1:30 a.m.READ MORE: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Along Norwood Avenue In Sacramento
Flames could be seen shooting from the garage, but firefighters got them under control in minutes.READ MORE: Elk Grove Boy Burned In House Fire That Started At Electrical Outlet
During a search of the home, however, a 57-year-old man who lived at the home was found dead in the garage.
The name of the man has not been released at this point.MORE NEWS: New UC Davis Study Examines How Cancer Impacts Racial And Ethnic Minorities
Investigators believe the fire was accidental, but exactly what started it is still being determined.