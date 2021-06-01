GALT (CBS13) — A wanted felon has been arrested after he tried to run away from police officers in Galt over the weekend.
Galt police say, on Sunday, officers responded to a business along the 300 block of Pine Street to investigate a man who was reportedly refusing to leave.
Officers weren't able to find that person, but they did spot a vehicle at the scene belonging to wanted felon Paul Brueckner. The suspect was then seen hiding near a dumpster at a nearby business.
Brueckner then allegedly ran, starting a short chase that saw him jump several cement walls. Eventually, officers say Brueckner tried to hide under a car but was promptly arrested.
Police say Brueckner had a total of five felony warrants out for his arrest, along with two misdemeanor warrants. He’s now also facing charges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.