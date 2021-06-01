COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Galt News

GALT (CBS13) — A wanted felon has been arrested after he tried to run away from police officers in Galt over the weekend.

Galt police say, on Sunday, officers responded to a business along the 300 block of Pine Street to investigate a man who was reportedly refusing to leave.

READ MORE: Man, 57, Found Dead After Garage Fire At Tracy Home

Officers weren’t able to find that person, but they did spot a vehicle at the scene belonging to wanted felon Paul Brueckner. The suspect was then seen hiding near a dumpster at a nearby business.

READ MORE: Man Killed In Hit-And-Run Along Norwood Avenue In Sacramento

Brueckner then allegedly ran, starting a short chase that saw him jump several cement walls. Eventually, officers say Brueckner tried to hide under a car but was promptly arrested.

MORE NEWS: Elk Grove Boy Burned In House Fire That Started At Electrical Outlet

Police say Brueckner had a total of five felony warrants out for his arrest, along with two misdemeanor warrants. He’s now also facing charges of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.