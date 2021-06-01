SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man who died after being rescued from the American River over the weekend has been identified.
Community members pulled the man out of the water early Sunday evening near North 7th Street. He had been underwater for several minutes, fire officials say.
Firefighters continued live-saving efforts and rushed the man to the hospital. But, later Sunday evening, the fire department announced that he had died.
On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as 49-year-old Romele Issac Walton.
Exactly what led up to Walton being submerged in the water is still unclear.