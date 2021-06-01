SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With just two weeks to go until California fully reopens, Sacramento and several other local counties have moved into the “Orange” less restrictive COVID-19 reopening tier.
California leaders say they will fully reopen the state's economy come June 15. When that happens, capacity and social distancing guidelines are expected to be dropped.
Counties across the state have been showing improvement in their COVID-19 rate numbers – so much so that, as of Tuesday, no county remains in the most restrictive “Purple” tier.
While the state appears on track to fully reopen, less than half of California counties have reached the "Yellow" minimal tier. Just under half, as of Tuesday, are now in the "Orange" moderate tier, while four counties are also still stuck in the more restrictive "Red" substantial tier.
Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin and Nevada counties all moved into the Orange tier on Tuesday. The guidelines in this tier allow for restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity indoors, as well as other relaxed restrictions.
"It is still important for Sacramento County to reach this lower tier before June 15, which signifies there is lower risk of spreading COVID-19 in the community and will increase capacity that much earlier for businesses," said Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye in a statement.
While the CDC has significantly loosened its mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, California leaders have said they will keep their existing guidance in place until June 15.