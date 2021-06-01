COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police in Turlock are asking for the public to help catch two men allegedly behind an aggravated assault at a restaurant.

The incident happened on April 4 at The Udder Place, which is at 110 W. Main Street.

(credit: Turlock PD)

Anyone information about the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-602-7463, available 24 hours a day.

