FOLSOM (CBS13) – Fire investigators are looking into what caused a maintenance building to catch fire in Folsom.
The fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at Negro Bar Folsom Lake State Recreation Area off Greenback Lane.
firefighters say the building was engulfed in flames when they got to the scene. No injuries were reported.
An out building on State Parks property goes up in flames at Negro Bar in Folsom. @FolsomFire on scene. Fire is out. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas @at_clausen @JohnDabkovich @GoodDayTraffic pic.twitter.com/OiRaRRzbqh
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) June 2, 2021