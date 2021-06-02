COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
FOLSOM (CBS13) – Fire investigators are looking into what caused a maintenance building to catch fire in Folsom.

The fire broke out just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at Negro Bar Folsom Lake State Recreation Area off Greenback Lane.

firefighters say the building was engulfed in flames when they got to the scene. No injuries were reported.

