SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Crews were battling two grass fires in the American River Parkway on Wednesday night.
According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the first blaze broke out near Bushy Lake and Cal Expo. This fire was upgraded to two alarms.
Details on what caused the fire and the size of the blaze are unknown at this time.
A second fire broke out not long after near Paradise Beach and River Park. The fire department said crews were responding shortly after 9 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.