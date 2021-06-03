COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Drought, Folsom Lake, Folsom News

FOLSOM (CBS13) – The Folsom city council is asking its residents to save water.

Folsom Lake is the main water source for the city, and it’s reaching historically low levels. As a result, the city is asking its residents to cut their usage by 10 percent to try to preserve what’s left.

The city council hopes to minimize the impact of water usage during the fall and winter months.

Normally bustling boat docks at Folsom Lake are resting on dry land, their buoys warning phantom boats to slow down.

While droughts are common in California, this year’s is much hotter and drier than others, evaporating water more quickly from the reservoirs and the sparse Sierra Nevada snowpack that feeds them.

The state’s more than 1,500 reservoirs are 50% lower than they should be this time of year, according to Jay Lund, co-director of the Center for Watershed Sciences at the University of California-Davis.

Droughts are a part of life in California, where a Mediterranean-style climate means the summers are always dry and the winters are not always wet. The state’s reservoirs act as a savings account, storing water in the wet years to help the state survive during the dry ones.