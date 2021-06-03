Governor Gavin Newsom is in the Bay Area Thursday speaking to the media about the state’s plan to support bars and restaurants after the state fully reopens on June, 15, according to his office.
Locally, anticipation from business in downtown Sacramento is building as the return to pre-pandemic revenues looms on the horizon.
With the return of live events and conventions, Brenda Kirian is already seeing an increase in the number of people getting out of their homes and checking into a room at the Hyatt Regency.
"[It's] starting to ramp up a little bit," said Kirian, director of sales and marketing with Hyatt Regency Sacramento.
The hotel gets about 50 percent of its business from conventions.
People who work in restaurants, hotels, and movie theaters, are feeling anxious. Businesses across multiple industries can't hire staff fast enough. Financial experts say many minimum wage workers are choosing to stay on unemployment or are staying home to take care of kids — pointing to rising childcare costs.
Some restaurants are offering bonuses for employees to come back. Industry experts say that wage bump could be passed on to patrons.