SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Fifteen people, including more than a dozen from Sacramento County, were charged with conspiracy to traffic cocaine and heroin throughout the Sacramento area, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Thursday.
According to the DOJ's Eastern District of California, a federal grand jury returned the 45-count indictment against the following individuals:
- Tyrone Anderson, 40, of Sacramento
- Maurice Bryant, 51, of Antelope
- Yovanny Ontiveros, 41, of Sacramento
- Alex White, 61, of North Highlands
- Jason Tolbert, 44, of Sacramento
- Andre Hellams, 38, of North Highlands
- Michael Hampton, 57, of Vallejo
- Steven Hampton, 61, of Sacramento
- Wilmer Harden, 52, of Elk Grove
- Charles Sidney Carter, 34, of Sacramento
- Bobby Conner, 50, of Sacramento
- Jerome Adams, 54, of North Highlands
- Dwight Haney, 49, of Sacramento
- Arlington Caine, 47, of Rio Linda
- Mark Martin, 62, of Sacramento.
All but Ontiveros were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine and 280 grams cocaine base, officials said. Anderson and Ontiveros received similar charges for heroin. Several of the individuals also face weapons charges and charges of using a communication facility to facilitate drug trafficking offenses.
"This investigation and indictment results in the dismantling of a network of long-time leaders and organizers in a regional cocaine, heroin, and crack cocaine distribution chain that stretches beyond the Eastern District of California, through Southern California, and into Mexico," said Acting U.S. Attorney Talbert.
The DOJ said court documents show authorities seized more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, a kilogram of heroin, half a kilogram of cocaine base and several guns between March 1, 2018, and May 19, 2021.
“This criminal organization utilized an interstate drug pipeline that reached far beyond the Sacramento region,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon. “These arrests underscore our commitment to rid communities of drug trafficking networks and the poison they peddle.”
If convicted, the 14 individuals facing the cocaine-related charges face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine, the DOJ said. Anderson and Ontiveros face up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine, if they are convicted.