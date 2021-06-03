MODESTO (CBS13) – The attorney for the family of Modesto teen Xander Mann, who was killed by a deputy following a chase on May 18, confirmed to CBS13 on Thursday that the family will file a claim against Stanislaus County.
Attorney Mark Merin said the claim could be filed as soon as Friday. Merin expects Stanislaus County to reject the claim, after which a federal lawsuit will be filed by the family for alleged negligence, wrongful death, excessive use of force and violation of civil rights.READ MORE: Downtown Sacramento Cuts Ribbon To Reopen Safe Credit Union Convention Center
Bodycam video released by the sheriff’s office last week shows Mann, 16, speeding away from a traffic stop up until CPR was performed on him after the shooting. He died later on in the week at the hospital
The footage shows several officers converging on the vehicle after it crashed into a pole once Mann was shot. There were reportedly four other teenagers in the car at the time of the shooting. No one else was shot.READ MORE: 'Plan Your Trips Before': Major Highway 99 Closure Expected To Bring Major Traffic Delays In Sacramento
The sheriff’s office also claimed Mann attempted to use his vehicle as a weapon.
According to Stanislaus Sheriff Jeff Dirkse, due to the rapid nature of the unfolding events, Deputy Gerardo Zazueta was not able to activate his body camera during this time.MORE NEWS: Jury Indicts 15 For Heroin, Cocaine Trafficking Conspiracies In Sacramento Area
Merin said the family of Mann was not available for comment on Thursday.