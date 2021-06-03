SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento prosecutors on Thursday announced the conviction of one man and sentencing of another for the sexual assaults of multiple children.

Fernando Murillo was found guilty of eight counts of committing lewd acts on a child under 14 and two similar charges by use of force, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Murillo was also found to have “committed substantial sexual assault against one of the victims,” prosecutors said.

Murillo’s three victims were between the ages of 5 and 12, and investigators found he was close with the children and their families. Prosecutors said he assaulted the three children when he was with them in private.

Murillo faces up to 36 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on the morning of July 23.

The district attorney’s office also announced on Thursday that Paul Burraston was sentenced to 345 years to life back on April 30, 2021. Burraston was convicted of six counts of rape, five counts of committing lewd acts on a child under 14, and 12 counts of committing lewd acts on a child under 14 by force.

Burraston knew the victim when she was 11 to 18 years of age, the DA’s office said. He introduced her to methamphetamine when she was 11 and sexually assaulted her until 18. Prosecutors said the victim reported the sexual abuse to law enforcement in 2019, when she was 21.

According to prosecutors, a jury also found true a multiple victim enhancement.

When the victim reported the crimes to law enforcement, it was discovered that Burraston was the suspect in a 2005 rape of a child, officials said. That case was revived by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in 2018.