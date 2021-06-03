SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A major Highway 99 closure is expected to cause a major nightmare when it comes to traffic this weekend.

John Sampley is a handyman who works in and around the South Sacramento area. After hearing Highway 99 will be shut down for more than four days, he’s not looking forward to all the congestion.

“You don’t got no choice. Worst come to worst, you got to do it,” he said.

The closure will take place between 47th Avenue and the Highway 50 interchange from 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11 until 4 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16, so crews can work on the bridge deck at 99 and 21st Avenue.

“We have to put up with the noise. It’s going to start pretty soon,” said a man who lives near 21st and 32nd.

Caltrans says it’s a nearly $6 million project needed after six decades.

“The existing bridge has deteriorated to the point that the deck has to be replaced,” said Amarjeet Benipal, who is the director for Caltrans District 3.

Until work is done, the designated detour is Interstate 5, and construction will cease there and Highway 50 during the 99 shutdown.

“But keep in mind there is going to be plenty of company on that road during that period,” said Benipal.

It’s expected that instead of I-5, many people will cut through on city streets, and that means police will be doing the same monitoring it all.

“We’re going to be looking for people who aren’t obeying the law,” a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department said. “We’re also going to have our freeway service patrol which is a free service for people who break down if they are stuck in traffic. They are going to be working 24 hours a day providing services.”

Police and Caltrans are asking people to look for alternatives to avoid the area.

“Alternative options are telework, tele-med, Plan your trips before you have the closure to deal with such as going grocery shopping, running to Home Depot, things of that nature,” said Benipal.

Sacramento Regional Transit will offer free rides on light rails during the Caltrans Highway 99 closure.