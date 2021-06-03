TRACY (CBS13) – A 20-year-old woman and her older brother were shot and killed right outside their home overnight at a mobile home park in Tracy. Two others, including the suspect, were injured.

The shooting happened at 2:47 a.m. Thursday in the Green Oaks mobile home park in the 2900 block of N. McArthur Drive. Police received multiple calls reporting the shots and arrived on the scene just minutes later to find multiple gunshot victims lying in the street, they said.

The woman was found dead on the scene and two men, one of whom was the suspected shooter, were taken to the hospital with injuries. The male victim, the woman’s brother, later died, Tracy police confirm.

The woman has been identified by her family members as 20-year-old Valeria Cruz. They say that Cruz’s ex-boyfriend was waiting for her when she came home from her shift at a nearby Home Depot. Her brother, Jesus Cruz, heard what was happening and came out to investigate, and that’s when the suspect allegedly shot Jesus four times and then shot Valeria once.

The third victim is Valeria’s uncle, Francisco Gutierrez, family members tell CBS13. He was also at the home at the time of the incident and was shot in the foot.

“She came in the house and the guy was waiting for her,” said Gutierrez.

Valeria was pronounced dead at the scene. Her brother, who CBS13 was told loved to dance, was taken to a local hospital where he was also pronounced deceased. The family wants the community to remember the siblings.

“They were good kids,” said one family member.

The suspected shooter is now in critical condition at an area hospital. Tracy police are not releasing his identity.

“It appears that it was a one-person event. There is no danger to the area. We believe that the person who was responsible is at the hospital,” said Tracy Police Department spokesperson Tony Sheneman.

Gutierrez is now home from the hospital.

“It shouldn’t have happened,” he said.

Now this family is left questioning what would motivate the shooter to take the two lives. A little boy is now without his mom and a family is without two of their own.

“She was a good mom. I think she was coming from work. She was working supporting herself and her kid,” Gutierrez said.

The incident remains under investigation.